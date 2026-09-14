FT: Iran asked Russia for advanced “Geran” drones for war against US and Israel

Iran this year asked Russia to provide advanced “Geran” strike drones for use in a war against the US and Israel.

This was told to the Financial Times (FT) by Western security service representatives and a person close to the Kremlin.

These are Russian drones that Moscow developed based on the Iranian “Shaheds”. Russia began producing the “Gerans” in 2023, constantly improving them, testing new modifications in the war against Ukraine.

According to FT, the latest “Geran-5” drone, which Russia first deployed in January 2026, can reach speeds of up to 600 kmph, carry up to 90 kg of explosives and cover a range of up to 1000 km. For comparison: the first “Geran-1” had a warhead of up to 20 kg and a maximum speed of about 185 kmph.

The new versions also received thermal imaging cameras, artificial intelligence guidance systems, Russian anti-jamming antennas, and Chinese modems for network communication.

According to the advisor to the Ukrainian Defense Minister Serhiy Beskrestnov, the operator can detect a target using a camera and fix it, after which the drone automatically attacks the object. According to him, almost all of the jet drones that Russia is currently using against Ukraine have such cameras.

The new “Gerans” are much more difficult to shoot down. According to Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ignat, Ukraine intercepts approximately 60% of jet drones, while for other models this figure is 90–95%.

Moscow and Tehranʼs defense partnership has grown significantly since the start of Russiaʼs full-scale invasion of Ukraine, with CNN sources reporting that Russia is sharing drone tactics with Iran to attack US and Gulf targets in the Middle East.

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