During a phone interview on FoxNews, the anchor asked US President Donald Trump if China was currently helping Iran. He replied that China was not helping much and could do more, and mentioned that the US was helping Ukraine.

FoxNews published an interview with Trump on YouTube.

"You know, we help people too. Everyone says, ʼChina and Russia,ʼ and we help people too, like Ukraine. We shouldnʼt have done it to this extent. [...] I think China could be a lot worse than they are now," Trump said.

On April 12, CNN, citing sources, reported that US intelligence believes that China is preparing to transfer new air defense systems to Iran during the ceasefire between Iran, the US and Israel.

On March 16, a Financial Times journalist asked the US president in an interview whether Russia was giving Iran satellite data so that it could target American and Israeli targets. He replied that he didn’t know for sure, but mentioned that the US had also helped Ukraine. Trump said that his predecessor Joe Biden had given Ukraine $350 billion in money and equipment. “So it’s hard to say, ʼGod, what are you doing?’ when we’ve been doing the same thing,” Trump added.

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