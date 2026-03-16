Journalist asked Trump if Russia was helping Iran. He mentioned that the US was helping Ukraine

Financial Times journalist Edward Luce asked the US President Donald Trump in an interview whether Russia was providing Iran with satellite data so that it could target American and Israeli targets.

He replied that he didnʼt know for sure, but mentioned that the US had also helped Ukraine. Trump said that his predecessor Joe Biden had given Ukraine $350 billion in money and equipment.

"So itʼs hard to say, ʼGod, what are you doing?ʼ when weʼve been doing the same thing ourselves," Trump added.

In early March, The Washington Post reported that Russia was providing Iran with information about the location of US troops in the Middle East for attacks. CNN later reported that Russia was also sharing drone tactics with Iran to attack US and Gulf targets in the Middle East.

On March 13, the US President Donald Trump said that Russia "maybe helps Iran a little bit" because the US is helping Ukraine.

And President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview on March 15 that Russia is transferring drones and intelligence about the deployment of American troops in the Middle East to Iran. The transferred “Shahed” drones have already been used by Iran to strike American military facilities. In addition, some parts of these drones are of Russian origin.

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