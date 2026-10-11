Strike on Pryluky, the US permission to sell diesel to Russia, and energy peace. Weekly digest

This week, Russia launched a missile strike on Pryluky, killing 22 people. The United States has temporarily allowed the export of Russian diesel, and the US President Donald Trump has declared an energy truce between Ukraine and Russia.

Babel has compiled the main events of the week to keep you up to date.

Attack on Pryluky in the Chernihiv region

On the night of October 7, a Russian Kh-101 missile hit a five-story building in Pryluky (Chernihiv region). The impact killed 22 people, including five children. Another 54 people were injured, including seven children.

During the work of the State Emergency Service, 15 people were rescued, including one child.

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USA and Russian diesel

The US President Donald Trump said on October 9 that Russia had agreed to supply diesel fuel to the US and global markets to lower prices. The US Treasury Department then issued a temporary license to export Russian diesel, easing sanctions.

According to sources Axios, Trumpʼs decision was due to the fact that Ukraine did not stop attacking Russian oil refineries.

Energy ceasefire

On October 11, Trump reported an energy ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia, which "takes effect immediately". According to him, both sides agreed. At the same time, Volodymyr Zelensky, in a comment to Axios, said that the ceasefire was news to him.

Soon, Russia struck a thermal power plant (TPP) in Kharkiv.

The European Parliament approved the €115 million program

The European Parliament has approved the AGILE program with a budget of €115 million. It will help small and medium-sized businesses, including defense startups, develop, test and bring new technologies to market faster.

Ukrainian developers will be able to use the programʼs capabilities without any entry fees. The program is scheduled to launch in early 2027.

Attack on “Yandex” data center in Russia

A Ukrainian drone attack on October 8 caused a fire at the data center of the Russian company Yandex in the city of Sasovo (Ryazan region). The company confirmed that the facility was seriously damaged and completely stopped working. Part of the infrastructure was out of order, and some online services may have been unavailable.

Leaders of the Russian network "Rybar" detained in Montenegro

On October 9, Mikhail and Valeria Zvinchuk — the head and creative director of the Russian propaganda network “Rybar” — were detained in Montenegro. Three more alleged accomplices were detained along with them.

It later became known that the Zvinchuk couple and their accomplices were deported from the country. The decision to expel them was made for reasons of national and internal security.

Journalists from "Ukrainska Pravda" detained in Austria

In Vienna, investigative journalist Mykhailo Tkach of “Ukrainska Pravda” (UP) and cameraman Yaroslav Bondarenko were detained while they were carrying out an editorial assignment related to the search for former Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko.

The Austrian prosecutorʼs office explained that the journalists were detained on suspicion of espionage, but this was not confirmed. Tkach and Bondarenko were later released.

Tkach said that during the detention, law enforcement officers broke the windows of the car, threatened them with weapons and did not explain anything. The cameraman suffered facial injuries.

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