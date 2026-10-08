Search and rescue operation at the site of a missile strike in Pryluky has been completed. 30 people died in a new attack in Kramatorsk (UPD)

In Pryluky (Chernihiv region), a search and rescue operation at the site of a missile strike has been completed, and in Kramatorsk (Donetsk regional), 30 people died in a Russian attack.

Babel has collected everything that is currently known about Russian strikes on Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelensky reported that the search and rescue operation in Pryluky has ended after the Russians struck a five-story building on the night of October 7. 22 people died, including five children. Another 54 people were injured.

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As of 11:03, 12 people were reported dead and 14 injured in a Russian strike on a civilian bus in Kramatorsk, reported the Regional Military Administration Chairman Vadym Filashkin.

UPD (12:45): The death toll has risen to 30, with 18 more people injured. Due to the increase in Russian attacks, Filashkin has ordered the Kramatorsk and Slovyansk City military Administration to suspend public transport.

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Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode Вадим Філашкін / Донецька ОВА

Since the beginning of the day, one person has died in Kyiv as a result of Russian attacks. 11 city residents were injured.

Nine of the wounded were hospitalized, the Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko reported. Drone debris is known to have fallen in the Holosiivsky and Solomyansky districts.

Муніципальна охорона Києва / Телеграм

On the night of October 8, Russia attacked Ukraine with 142 drones, 82 of them jets. Air defense neutralized 126 drones. The drones that fell in seven locations failed to be shot down, and debris fell in four more.

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