Russia attacked Ukraine with 142 drones at night. Deaths in Kyiv due to attacks reported

On the night of October 8, Russia attacked Ukraine with 142 drones, 82 of them jets. There are reports of deaths in Kyiv as a result of the attacks.

This was reported by the Air Force.

Russia attacked with “Shahed” and “Gerbera” drones and “Parody”-type simulator drones from the following directions: Oryol, Kursk, and Shatalovo (Russia), temporarily occupied territories — Donetsk and Hvardiyske in Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. Air defense neutralized 126 drones. The drones that fell in seven locations were not shot down, and debris fell in four more.

In Kyiv, drones attacked high-rise buildings.

In the Obolonsky district, two people were killed and seven others were injured.

In the Desnyansky district, two women were killed and five people were injured, including girls aged one and six.

In other districts, residential buildings were damaged, the National Police reported.

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In the Odesa region, Russians attacked a parking lot and an animal shelter. The fire destroyed 14 cars, another 13 were damaged.

The enclosures and fence of the shelter were also damaged, and one animal died, the Regional Military Administration said.

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In the Kharkiv region, the Russian Federation struck a critical infrastructure facility in the Lozivska community. A fire is being extinguished there, the head of the community Serhiy Zelensky reported.

In the Rivne region, a civilian enterprise was damaged during the morning attack — a fire broke out there, the Regional Military Administration reported.

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