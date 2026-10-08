Death toll from Russian strike on Pryluky rises to 22

In Pryluky (Chernihiv region), as of this morning, it is already known that 22 people have died due to yesterdayʼs Russian attack.

This was reported to the State Emergency Service.

Five children are among the dead. Another 54 people were injured, including 7 children. During the rescue operation, emergency workers managed to save 15 people, including one child. Rescuers continue to clear the rubble.

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As reported by President Volodymyr Zelensky, the Russians hit a residential building in Pryluky with an Kh-101 missile. This happened on the night of October 7. In general, the strike that night was combined.

In addition to ballistics, "Shaheds" were flown into Ukraine.

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