Russia attacked Ukraine overnight with 130 drones and missiles of various types. There are deaths in Kyiv, Kremenchuk and Pryluky (UPD)

On the night and morning of October 7, the Russians massively attacked Ukraine. There were deaths, injuries, and destruction.

UPD at 09:06: Russian forces attacked Ukraine with “Zircon”/“Onyx” anti-ship missiles; “Iskander-M”/S-400 ballistic missiles; 48 Kh-101, “Iskander-K”, and “Kalibr” air-, land- and sea-based cruise missiles; and 130 strike UAVs. Air defense forces managed to neutralize 117 UAVs, 5 ballistic missiles, and 39 cruise missiles.

In Pryluky (Chernihiv region), one of the strikes hit a residential high-rise building in the morning, when people were still sleeping. Preliminary it is known that two people died. Rescuers are clearing the rubble.

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Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode В'ячеслав Чаус/ Чернігівська ОДА (ОВА)

The Russians attacked the Kyiv region with drones and ballistic missiles. In the Obukhiv area, three production and warehouse buildings and a truck were damaged.

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Fires broke out in two non-residential buildings in the Podilskyi district of Kyiv. And in Darnytsky, a garage cooperative was on fire, where two people were found dead.

In the Kirovohrad region, Russians struck one of the enterprises. In Oleksandria, one person was killed, three were injured, and two more are currently unreachable. The roof of a private house also caught fire.

Russian troops attacked Izyum (Kharkiv region) with drones. Power grids and buildings that had previously suffered from shelling were damaged.

In Kremenchuk (Poltava region), two people were killed and seven others were injured. Russians struck a residential building.

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