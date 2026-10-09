Austrian prosecutorʼs office explains why the UP journalist Mykhailo Tkach was detained

The Ukrainian Pravda (UP) journalist Mykhailo Tkach was detained in Austria on suspicion of espionage, but the charges were not confirmed.

This was reported by the Vienna prosecutorʼs office, the Austrian newspaper Kleine Zeitung reports.

The countryʼs Interior Ministry added that Tkach has already been released, but the UP operator is still being held. Two more Ukrainians are also being held on suspicion of espionage — they were detained earlier this week, but their names are not being disclosed.

What preceded

On the evening of October 8, the editorial office of the Ukrainian Press Agency reported that their journalist Mykhailo Tkach and cameraman Yaroslav Bondarenko were illegally detained in Vienna while they were carrying out an editorial assignment related to the search for former Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko.

Tkach was released on October 9. The editor-in-chief of Ukrainska Pravda Sevgil Musayeva stated that Mykhailo Tkach was held in Vienna for over 12 hours and released around 4 AM, but as of 11 AM there was no contact with him.

According to Musayeva, cameraman Bondarenko was injured during his detention and was interrogated at night.

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