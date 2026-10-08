The UP journalist Mykhailo Tkach detained in Vienna

The head of the investigative journalism department of Ukrainska Pravda (UP) Mykhailo Tkach was detained in Vienna.

This was reported by the editor-in-chief of the publication Sevgil Musayeva.

According to her, Tkach was detained while carrying out an editorial assignment. The publication later clarified that the assignment was related to the search for former Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko.

Musayeva noted that the editorial office considers the detention illegal and demands the immediate release of the journalist, and asks Austrian law enforcement officers to explain the official reason.

The editorial office currently has no direct contact with Mykhailo. According to available information, he was taken to a place of detention, and his lawyer is in contact with him.

Musayeva noted that Tkach was in Austria with his colleague Yaroslav Bondarenko. Yaroslavʼs whereabouts and fate are currently unknown.

The editorial office has already reported the incident to the Ukrainian Embassy in Austria and the Austrian Embassy in Ukraine. Ukrainian diplomats are asked to urgently take measures to protect the journalists — to find out their whereabouts and to facilitate Tkachʼs release.

Mykhailo Tkach has been the head of the investigations department of Ukrainska Pravda since 2021.

He was previously a journalist and host of the program “Schemes" (a joint project of Radio Liberty and “UA:Pershy”). He specializes in exposing corruption schemes, illegal enrichment of officials, and violations in state structures.

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