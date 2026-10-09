Media: The head and employee of Russian propaganda network “Rybar” detained in Montenegro

In Montenegro, the head and creative director of the Russian propaganda network "Rybar" — the couple Mikhail and Valeria Zvinchuk — as well as three alleged accomplices, were detained.

This is reported by the Montenegrin media Pobjeda and Vijesti, citing sources in law enforcement agencies.

According to journalists, the operation in the city of Rysan was carried out on the morning of October 9. Vijestiʼs interlocutors say that the goal of law enforcement officers is to counter the hybrid activities of the “Rybar” network. However, there are no official details yet.

At the same time, sources told Vijesti that Montenegrin special services knew about the arrival of the network representatives in advance and had been monitoring them for several days.

According to the media, the Zvinchuk couple and their accomplices came to film a documentary on the topic of harmonizing Montenegroʼs visa policy with European Union standards.

The interlocutors say that the planned material was supposed to present European integration as a politically imposed process that would negatively affect tourism, economic stability, and national interests of Montenegro.

What is known about the “Rybar” network?

The “Rybar” platform became known for its military analytics and Telegram channels. Western institutions have linked its activities to the spread of pro-Russian narratives and disinformation. Britain has imposed sanctions on Valeria Zvinchuk — the creative director of the “Rybar” project.

Mykhailo Zvinchuk is one of the founders of the network. He has been under European Union sanctions since June 2023. According to the Council of the EU, he spread disinformation and participated in a working group created by Putin to coordinate activities related to the war against Ukraine.

In 2024, the US State Department reported a reward of up to $10 million for information leading to the whereabouts of people from the “Rybar” network who are linked to interference in the US elections.

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