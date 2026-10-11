In a week, the Russians dropped approximately 1 450 aerial bombs on Ukraine

This week alone, the Russians have dropped approximately 1 450 aerial bombs, 75 missiles of various types, and over 1 640 strike drones on Ukraine, of which approximately 60% are jet-powered.

This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Russian forces continued to shell Ukrainian regions with aerial bombs and drones throughout the day on October 11. As of 2:30 PM, one person was reported dead and at least 15 injured.

Zelensky said that Ukraine would be ready to stop attacks on Russian refineries if Russia stops attacking our energy infrastructure.

Yesterday, October 10, the US President Donald Trump said that Ukraine needs a new leader who can make a deal to end the war. Trump stressed that Zelensky seems to want to create problems for the whole world, including American farmers, by attacking Russian refineries.

The day before, on October 9, Trump reported that Russia had agreed to supply diesel to the American and world markets in order to lower fuel prices.

After that, the US Treasury Department announced that the Office of Foreign Assets Control was issuing a temporary license for the export of Russian diesel.

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