Participant of the protest against the cutting down of trees in “Teremky” was sent under night house arrest. Investigators believe that he provoked the clashes

The Holosiivsky District Court of Kyiv has imposed night house arrest on Lyubomyr Dmytryshyn, a veteran and activist suspected of provoking a conflict with police officers during a rally against the felling of trees in “Teremky”.

This is reported by hromadske.

The arrest was ordered for 2 months, until December 5. The lawyers will appeal the courtʼs decision. Dmytryshyn himself stated that the case could be "political persecution".

Ірина Сітнікова / hromadske

Yesterday, law enforcement officers detained a 24-year-old man who, according to investigators, provoked the conflict — he turned out to be veteran Lyubomyr Dmytryshyn.

During a peaceful rally on Teremkivska Street, some participants began to provoke conflicts with police officers and other bystanders. According to the investigation, they used pyrotechnics, pushed law enforcement officers, and used physical force against them.

The investigation believes that it was Dmytryshyn who organized and coordinated the actions of the participants during the conflict with the police. He is charged with hooliganism related to resistance to government officials.

Whatʼs happening at “Teremky”?

On August 8, residents of the “Teremky” neighborhood in Kyiv protested against the massive felling of trees in the forest belt — this was done to lay a backup heating network for the “Teremky-1” and “Teremky-2” residential areas. Local residents insisted that the route could be changed and the number of trees that would have to be cut down reduced.

After the protests, work was suspended, activists and the city authorities agreed to look for an alternative route for the heating network. However, on September 21, the equipment returned to “Teremky”.

Residents protested again, although the local authorities insisted that they did not plan to cut down trees. That day, the police and the Municipal Guard were actively working at the site, whose employees forcibly removed the protesters from the construction site.

The Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA) later stated that the authorities had “optimized” the heating main project in “Teremky” to preserve the trees, and that the protests were allegedly threatening the district’s heating supply.