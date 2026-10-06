Protest against tree felling in “Teremky”. Police detain alleged organizer of clashes, his lawyers allege violation

Law enforcement officers detained a 24-year-old man who, according to investigators, provoked a conflict with the police during a protest against the felling of trees and the laying of a heating main in “Teremky”.

This was reported by the Kyiv police.

According to their data, on September 27, during a peaceful rally on Teremkivska Street, some participants began to provoke conflicts with police officers and other participants and disrupt public order.

During the clashes, according to law enforcement officers, pyrotechnics were used, police officers were pushed and physical force was applied to them. As a result, a policewoman was injured. Law enforcement officers identified several people who, according to preliminary data, took an active part in the conflict.

On October 6, they detained a 24-year-old native of Lutsk. The investigation believes that it was he who organized and coordinated the actions of the participants during the conflict with the police. A criminal case was opened under the article about hooliganism associated with resistance to a representative of the authorities.

The Miller law firm writes that the detainee is activist and veteran Lyubomyr Dmytryshyn. After participating in the protest, the man was searched and, they say, "unreasonably used physical force".

The lawyers also claim that law enforcement officers did not provide documents confirming their authority to conduct the search, and the court ruling contained errors in the addresses and Dmytryshynʼs last name.

According to them, investigators also failed to ensure continuous video recording of the search and did not explain the rights after it was completed.

In addition, the lawyers stated that during the search, the phone and laptop of Dmytryshynʼs wife, who did not participate in the protest, were seized.

Subsequently, according to the lawyers, Dmytryshyn was detained without explaining the reason. The lawyers have already filed a statement with the court regarding the legality of their clientʼs detention. The company also plans to seek an investigation into the actions of the police, in particular regarding possible abuse of power.

Whatʼs happening at “Teremky”?

On August 8, residents of the “Teremky” neighborhood in Kyiv protested against the massive felling of trees in the forest belt — this was done to lay a backup heating network for the “Teremky-1” and “Teremky-2” residential areas. Local residents insisted that the route could be changed and the number of trees that would have to be cut down reduced.

After the protests, work was suspended, activists and the city authorities agreed to look for an alternative route for the heating network. However, on September 21, the equipment returned to “Teremky”.

Residents protested again, although the local authorities insisted that they did not plan to cut down trees. That day, police and municipal security were actively working at the site, whose employees forcibly removed the protesters from the construction site.

The Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA) later stated that the authorities had “optimized” the heating main project in “Teremky” to preserve the trees, and the protests allegedly threatened the district’s heating supply.