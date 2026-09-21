Protests have resumed in Kyiv “Teremky” area. Locals say that, despite the governmentʼs promises, about 600 trees are to be cut down

In Kyiv, a forest strip in “Teremky” has begun to be cut down again — despite the fact that on September 11, the Kyiv City State Administration (KCMA) promised to optimize the heating network construction project and cut down no more than 10 trees. Law enforcement officers arrived at the scene, and one of the residents of the area says that they plan to cut down about 600 trees.

This is reported by Suspilne.

Law enforcement officers have surrounded the area, which is fenced off. Builders are welding metal structures to erect a fence and prevent residents from entering. Locals add that the work is being carried out without proper documents.

UPD at 2:06 PM: The Kyiv City State Administration stated that no trees are being cut down on site — construction and installation work is underway there to lay a backup heating main.

Currently, only earthworks are being carried out on site: excavators are digging a trench, and a fence is being installed around the construction site. The Kyiv City State Administration clarified that the heating main is being laid according to the optimized option.

What preceded

On August 8, residents of the “Teremky” neighborhood in Kyiv protested against the mass felling of trees in the forest belt — they did this to lay a backup heating network for the “Teremky-1” and “Teremky-2” residential areas.

The local authorities chose a route through a forest belt to build the highway, and to do this they planned to cut down hundreds of trees, some of which are over a hundred years old. Local residents insisted that the route could be changed and the number of trees that would have to be cut down reduced.

According to activists, more than half of the forest belt has already been destroyed during the work.

After protests, work was suspended, and activists and city authorities agreed to look for an alternative route for the heating network.