The heating network project has been changed in Teremky (Kyiv). They promise to cut down no more than 10 trees

In Kyiv, the project for the construction of a heating network in Teremky has been optimized. The new version of the network will allow saving about 160 trees. About 10 trees are planned to be cut down, and some will only be trimmed.
This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA).
Over the past month, various options for laying the heating network have been worked out by city representatives, scientists, industry experts, and the public.
As a result, an optimized scheme was developed. According to local authorities, the proposed changes comply with current legal, construction, technical and technological standards. They also take into account the requirements for the construction of backup power sources and the short preparation time for the heating season.
Experts note that there is no full-fledged alternative to the current project that could realistically be completed before the start of the heating season.
What preceded
On August 8, residents of the “Teremky” neighborhood in Kyiv protested against the mass felling of trees in the forest belt. They did this to lay a backup heating network for the “Teremky-1” and “Teremky-2” residential areas.
The local authorities chose a route through a forest belt to build the highway, and to do this they planned to cut down hundreds of trees, some of which are over a hundred years old. Local residents insisted that the route could be changed and the number of trees that would have to be cut down reduced. According to activists, more than half of the forest belt has already been destroyed during the work.
After protests, work was suspended, and activists and city authorities agreed to look for an alternative route for the heating network.
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