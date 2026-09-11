The heating network project has been changed in Teremky (Kyiv). They promise to cut down no more than 10 trees

In Kyiv, the project for the construction of a heating network in Teremky has been optimized. The new version of the network will allow saving about 160 trees. About 10 trees are planned to be cut down, and some will only be trimmed.

This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA).

Over the past month, various options for laying the heating network have been worked out by city representatives, scientists, industry experts, and the public.

As a result, an optimized scheme was developed. According to local authorities, the proposed changes comply with current legal, construction, technical and technological standards. They also take into account the requirements for the construction of backup power sources and the short preparation time for the heating season.

Experts note that there is no full-fledged alternative to the current project that could realistically be completed before the start of the heating season.