The Kyiv City State Administration says it has “optimized” the “Teremky” heating pipeline project to preserve trees, but protests are allegedly threatening the districtʼs heat supply

Kyiv authorities claim to have optimized the “Teremky” area heating pipeline project to preserve almost all 160 trees. They believe that blocking the work could put the neighborhoodʼs backup heat supply at risk this winter.

This was reported by the press service of the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA).

They reminded us that work on the site was suspended about 1.5 months ago. During this time, they held about 10 meetings with the community, involved scientists and experts, and looked for alternative options for laying the network.

"As a result, the project was optimized precisely for the maximum preservation of green spaces. If earlier the continuation of the project implementation provided for the removal of up to 200 trees, now — after the adjustment — it is about 5-10. Some of the green spaces are planned to be only crowned," the Kyiv City State Administration states.

The administration assures that during the entire suspension of work on the site, no additional trees were removed.

The Kyiv City State Administration added that law enforcement officers and municipal security are working at the construction site to "ensure public order and compliance with security requirements".

This reaction appeared after yesterdayʼs protests by “Teremky” residents. Videos were published on social media of law enforcement officers and municipal security dispersing the protests and literally carrying the protesters out of the construction site.

What preceded

On August 8, residents of the “Teremky” neighborhood in Kyiv protested against the mass felling of trees in the forest belt. They did this to lay a backup heating network for the “Teremky-1” and “Teremky-2” residential areas.

The local authorities chose a route through a forest belt to build the highway, and to do this they planned to cut down hundreds of trees, some of which are over a hundred years old. Local residents insisted that the route could be changed and the number of trees that would have to be cut down reduced.

According to activists, more than half of the forest belt has already been destroyed during the work.

After protests, work was suspended, and activists and city authorities agreed to look for an alternative route for the heating network.

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