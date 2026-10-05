Poland will increase military presence in the Lublin Voivodeship, near the border with Ukraine

In Poland, the number of units of the countryʼs army will be increased in the territory of the Lublin Voivodeship, which is near the border with Ukraine.

This was stated by the Minister of National Defense of Poland Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz, writes Polskie Radio Lublin.

According to him, this concerns the expansion of units of the 18th Mechanized Division, the Aviation Academy in Deblin, and the helicopter base at the Świdnik airport.

One of the Polish Patriot anti-aircraft missile batteries will be deployed in the Lublin region. As the Polish minister specified, this will be the first time that Polish Patriot complexes will appear in the Lublin Voivodeship.

In Bilgorai, they plan to create a military unit, where they will station a battalion of the 18th brigade. They may also station air defense units there. In Lukov, they want to create a large military unit of unmanned systems.