Russians hit train and gas station near border crossing with Poland. Continue to attack Odesa and other regions

On September 13, a Russian drone was hit near the “Yagodyn” international checkpoint on the Ukrainian-Polish border.
This was reported by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha.
"Russiaʼs barbaric attacks near the Ukrainian-Polish border in Yahodyn are not just a continuation of its attacks on the state borders of Ukraine. This is Putinʼs terror, which is "knocking" directly on the doors of the EU and NATO. Russian barbarians are already at your gates, dear partners," Sybiha emphasized.
Volyn Customs spokeswoman Valentyna Chernysh clarified in a comment to Suspilne that a gas station and several trucks were damaged near the checkpoint. According to her, no one was injured because people were in shelters.
“Ukrzaliznytsia” added that the enemy struck the locomotive of a passenger train in Volyn, two kilometers from the border with Poland. The monitoring group warned the train crew about the threat in advance, so there were no casualties.
As of the morning of September 13, the “Yagodyn-Dorohusk” checkpoint is operating normally.
UPD at 11:55: Also, since this morning, the Russians have continued to terrorize Odesa — 20 victims are already known there, among them children aged 16 and 9.
High-rise buildings, private houses, and other civilian objects have been damaged.
Western regions are also under attack. In particular, in Ternopil, an enterprise and a transport infrastructure facility were attacked, one person was injured. In Stryi (Lviv region), a high-rise building and outbuildings near the train station were hit.
In the Zhytomyr region, two people were killed and two more were injured in the past 24 hours due to Russian strikes. Houses, fuel and transport infrastructure facilities were damaged.
In the morning, the Russians struck Ivano-Frankivsk region and wounded one person.
In the Khmelnytskyi region, fragments of a drone fell on the territory of an enterprise. No injuries were reported.
In Mylove (Kherson region), one person died from UAV strikes. Two more residents were injured in Kherson. Konotop (Sumy region) was also hit in the morning. Two people were injured.
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