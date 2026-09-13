Russians hit train and gas station near border crossing with Poland. Continue to attack Odesa and other regions

On September 13, a Russian drone was hit near the “Yagodyn” international checkpoint on the Ukrainian-Polish border.

This was reported by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha.

"Russiaʼs barbaric attacks near the Ukrainian-Polish border in Yahodyn are not just a continuation of its attacks on the state borders of Ukraine. This is Putinʼs terror, which is "knocking" directly on the doors of the EU and NATO. Russian barbarians are already at your gates, dear partners," Sybiha emphasized.

Volyn Customs spokeswoman Valentyna Chernysh clarified in a comment to Suspilne that a gas station and several trucks were damaged near the checkpoint. According to her, no one was injured because people were in shelters.

“Ukrzaliznytsia” added that the enemy struck the locomotive of a passenger train in Volyn, two kilometers from the border with Poland. The monitoring group warned the train crew about the threat in advance, so there were no casualties.

As of the morning of September 13, the “Yagodyn-Dorohusk” checkpoint is operating normally.