Attack near checkpoint: Russia may have targeted train carrying Boris Johnson and European security advisers (UPD)

The train, which was carrying former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, as well as advisers to European leaders, was near the Polish border at the time of the morning Russian attack.

Der Spiegel writes about this, citing sources.

UPD at 19:11: “Ukrzaliznytsia” reported that the diplomatic train managed to cross the border before the Russian drone attack. However, former the CIA chief David Petraeus was on another train that was at the checkpoint during the Russian attack. The evacuation was announced there 15 minutes before the strike.

“Ukrzaliznytsia” suggested that the target of the Russian drone could have been a diplomatic train, but it left the station earlier than scheduled.

The officials were returning from Kyiv to Poland after the international security conference YES. A close advisor to German Chancellor Friedrich Merz — Günter Sautter — was on board. In addition to him, the train also included security advisors from other European governments, members of the German Bundestag, diplomats, and academics.

Due to the threat of a drone attack, the train was stopped and some passengers were evacuated. On the same railway track, the Russians attacked the Kyiv-Warsaw train. However, there is currently no other confirmation of this information.

On the morning of September 13, Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha reported that a Russian drone had hit the “Yagodyn” checkpoint on the Ukrainian-Polish border. A gas station and several trucks were damaged near the checkpoint. No one was injured, as people were in shelters.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.