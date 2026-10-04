In Kyiv, Russians have attacked the Northern Bridge for the second time in recent days

The Russians hit the roadway on the Northern Bridge in Kyiv for the second time. The Russian morning strike also damaged a heating main — there will be a temporary water shortage in the Desnyansky district.
This was reported by the city mayor Vitaliy Klitschko.
Emergency services have arrived at the scene of the crash on the Northern Bridge. No other details are available yet. The Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA) added that buses No. 22, 91 from the left to the right bank of Kyiv are temporarily running via the Darnytsky Bridge.
- On the morning of October 3, a Russian drone first hit the Northern Bridge in Kyiv, which connects Obolon and Troyeshchyna. This is the second Kyiv bridge that Russian drones have hit in recent days — the Southern Bridge was hit four times before. Because of this, traffic is temporarily restricted across four bridges in Kyiv during the air alert.
- The Ministry of Reconstruction reported that they plan to begin construction of several reserve pontoon crossings across the Dnipro River in Kyiv next week.
For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.