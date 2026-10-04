In Kyiv, Russians have attacked the Northern Bridge for the second time in recent days

The Russians hit the roadway on the Northern Bridge in Kyiv for the second time. The Russian morning strike also damaged a heating main — there will be a temporary water shortage in the Desnyansky district.

This was reported by the city mayor Vitaliy Klitschko.

Emergency services have arrived at the scene of the crash on the Northern Bridge. No other details are available yet. The Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA) added that buses No. 22, 91 from the left to the right bank of Kyiv are temporarily running via the Darnytsky Bridge.