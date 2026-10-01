Putin said that Russia did not threaten NATO with nuclear weapons over Kaliningrad

Vladimir Putin stated that in his letter to NATO, Russia did not threaten the Alliance with nuclear weapons, but rather spoke of "using all means".

He reported this in a speech.

Earlier, NATO confirmed that it had received a letter in which the Kremlin threatened to use nuclear weapons if it tried to cut off Kaliningrad from it. At the same time, Russia threatened to strike decision-making centers in NATO countries.

Among other statements are the following:

Russia "is not going to attack anyone in 2029, 2030, or 2050";

In response to aggressive behavior, the Russian Federation is ready to act in a mirror manner in any part of the World Ocean;

Putin said that his grandchildren speak Chinese;

Russia has enough diesel fuel, but it does not reach world markets due to sanctions.

Separately, Putin called the current proposal to stop strikes on ships in the Black Sea in response to the cessation of strikes on Russian refineries absurd.

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