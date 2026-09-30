Reuters: Russia threatened NATO with nuclear weapons if the Alliance tried to cut off Kaliningrad

Russia has threatened NATO with nuclear weapons if the Alliance tries to cut off Kaliningrad from it. It has also threatened to strike decision-making centers in NATO countries.

Reuters reports this, citing a document that Moscow sent to NATO.

In the text, Russia called the Allianceʼs actions "dangerous and reckless". Moscow said it was ready to use "the entire arsenal of forces and means, including nuclear weapons, to isolate Kaliningrad". NATO responded that its exercises did not threaten Russia and called on Moscow to stop the war against Ukraine and nuclear threats.

Reuters points out that Russia is also concerned about NATO military exercises, reconnaissance flights near Kaliningrad, sanctions, interceptions of Russian ships and aid to Ukraine. Over the past three days, Russian embassies in at least three European countries have accused the Alliance of escalation.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called it a reminder to “hot heads in Europe”. At the same time, NATO spokeswoman Allison Hart said that the Alliance has everything it needs to protect every inch of its member states’ territory. According to her, Russia’s hybrid actions will not affect its support for Ukraine.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.