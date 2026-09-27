CBS News writes that the US is preparing for an operation in Cuba within 90-120 days. Trump says there will be a deal without hostilities

The US is checking the readiness of military units that may be needed for an operation in the Cuba area within the next 90–120 days.

This was reported by CBS News, citing an internal document of the US Army and American officials.

According to media reports, the US Army Reserve Command has requested information on the readiness of six types of units that could be transferred to the US Southern Command. These include military police, medical and surgical units, engineers, and units responsible for logistics, supply, transportation, and technical support.

The document states that these units may be needed “within 90–120 days”. However, it does not mention Cuba directly, nor does it specify where exactly the military might be sent or for what operation.

Several US officials told CBS News on condition of anonymity that the request is part of planning for military operations in Cuba. However, none of the units have yet received orders to deploy troops. The US Southern Command declined to comment on specific plans, citing “security considerations”.

This is not the first time the US has considered scenarios for possible military action against Cuba. In July, CBS News reported that the US military was considering various options for operations on the island, including an airborne invasion involving thousands of troops. At the time, US officials stressed that such calculations did not mean a decision had been made to launch an operation.

At the same time, on September 26, Trump stated that he did not consider military intervention in Cuba necessary.

"I would say that Cuba and we will make a deal. I donʼt think we will need the military. Cuba is in a very serious decline," the US president told reporters at the White House.

He also said the US wanted to "open Cuba" to Americans and that his administration wanted change on the island. Earlier this week, during a speech to the UN General Assembly, Trump said that Cubaʼs communist government would "fall" and that "freedom would come to Cuba".

What is happening between Cuba and the USA?

In late January, the US President Donald Trump declared a national emergency over Cuba and threatened tariffs on countries that supply it with oil. He accused Havana of collaborating with Russia, China and Iran, as well as human rights abuses and supporting anti-American forces.

In response, the Cuban government said that it was the United States that posed a threat to the island. Against the backdrop of American restrictions, Cuba faced an acute fuel crisis and large-scale blackouts, which caused disruptions in transportation, hospitals and schools, as well as public protests.

In March, Trump said the Cuban government was “soon to fall” and expressed his desire to make a deal with it, including making US Secretary of State Marco Rubio his viceroy on the island.

After the US tariffs, the main oil suppliers — Mexico and Venezuela — effectively stopped supplies to the island. Russia later sent oil and gas tankers to Cuba. Trump said at the time that he did not see a problem with this.

In April, a US State Department delegation visited Cuba for the first time in many years to discuss possible political and economic reforms. And in May , new protests broke out in Havana over a shortage of diesel and fuel oil.

That same month, Politico reported, citing sources, that Donald Trump and his aides are increasingly frustrated that the pressure campaign on Cuba has failed to force the islandʼs leadership to agree to significant economic and political reforms, and are now taking the military option more seriously than before.