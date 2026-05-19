Politico: Trump may indeed attack Cuba because economic pressure has failed

The US President Donald Trump and his aides are increasingly frustrated that the pressure campaign on Cuba has failed to force the islandʼs leadership to agree to significant economic and political reforms, and are now taking the military option more seriously than before.

Politico reports this, citing sources familiar with the Trump administrationʼs discussions on Cuba.

"The mood has definitely changed. Initially, it was believed that Cubaʼs leadership was weak and that the combination of increased sanctions, effectively an oil blockade, and obvious US military victories in Venezuela and Iran would force the Cubans to make a deal. Now the situation with Iran has gone sideways, and the Cubans are proving to be much tougher than initially thought. So now military action is being considered as an option that was not there before," the media source said.

Last week, news emerged that the US was looking to indict former Cuban President Raul Castro, the 94-year-old brother of the late Cuban dictator Fidel Castro. This led to speculation that the US could launch a military operation to capture Castro, just as it did with Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro in January.

However, Politico sources say the US military is considering a wider range of options than just capturing one or a few individuals. Actions could range from a single airstrike designed to intimidate the regime into making concessions to a ground invasion.

According to a US official and a person familiar with the discussions, US Southern Command has been “doing a series of planning exercises” in recent weeks, meaning it has begun developing plans for a potential military operation. However, no action is expected in the near future. The Pentagon has ample military resources in the region. One highly unlikely scenario is the use of Cuban exiles in any operation.