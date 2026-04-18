Axios: The US and Cuba hold first private talks in 10 years

A US State Department delegation visited Cuba on April 10, the first time since President Barack Obama visited the island in 2016. American officials held a series of meetings with high-ranking Cuban leaders, including Raul Rodriguez Castro, the grandson of Cuban leader Raul Castro.

Axios reports this, citing sources in the State Department.

The United States views Raul Castro as the de facto spokesman for his grandfather, who still retains influence in Cuba.

The main issue of the negotiations was the implementation of large-scale political and economic reforms, which the American side insists on. In response, the United States is ready to provide Cuba with economic assistance, including easing the trade embargo that has been in place for many years, as well as providing access to the Starlink satellite communication system.

At the same time, as Axios notes, American officials have warned the Cuban authorities that they have “little time to implement key US-backed reforms before circumstances irreversibly deteriorate.

US officials also expressed "concern about foreign intelligence, military and terrorist groups operating with the permission of the Cuban government less than 100 miles from the United States".

What is happening between Cuba and the USA?

In late January, the US President Donald Trump declared a national emergency over Cuba and threatened tariffs on countries that supply it with oil. Trump accused Cuba of cooperating with hostile states to the US, including Russia, China and Iran, and of supporting the Hamas and Hezbollah groups. According to him, Cuba allows Russian and Chinese intelligence and military facilities to be located there, which monitor the US.

Trump also said that the Cuban government violates human rights, persecutes the opposition, restricts freedom of speech and suppresses civil society. He stressed that the United States "will not tolerate the actions of the communist regime in Cuba".

The Cuban government responded by declaring that the United States posed a threat to the country and declared an international emergency. The blockade caused a complete collapse of Cubaʼs energy system, with a blackout on the island, as the country ran out of fuel for its power plants. The authorities were forced to cancel classes, limit the work of hospitals and transport. The crisis also sparked public protests, and airlines suspended flights to the island due to a shortage of jet fuel.

On March 6, Trump said that the Cuban government was “soon to fall” and that he wanted to make a deal with it. Trump also said that he intended to make US Secretary of State Marco Rubio his deputy in Cuba.

On March 19, the FT reported that Russia had sent two tankers carrying oil and gas to Cuba, despite US restrictions. These were the first fuel deliveries to the island in three months. Trump himself said he saw no problem with Russian oil supplies to Cuba.

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