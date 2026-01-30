Trump declared a state of emergency over Cuba and threatened tariffs on countries that supply it with oil

The US President Donald Trump declared a state of emergency on Thursday, January 29, saying that the Cuban governmentʼs policies threaten the national security and foreign policy of the United States.

This is stated in a statement released by the White House.

Trump accused Cuba of cooperating with hostile states to the United States, including Russia, China, and Iran, as well as supporting the Hamas and Hezbollah groups. According to him, Cuba allows the placement of Russian and Chinese intelligence and military facilities that monitor the United States.

Trump also said that the Cuban government violates human rights, persecutes the opposition, restricts freedom of speech and suppresses civil society. He stressed that the United States "will not tolerate the actions of the communist regime in Cuba".

As part of the state of emergency, Trump has authorized the imposition of additional tariffs on goods from countries that directly or indirectly supply oil to Cuba. Decisions on such tariffs will be made after inspections by the Department of Commerce and consultations with other agencies. The final word will remain with the US President.

The decree will come into effect on January 30.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.