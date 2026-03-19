Russia sent oil and gas to Cuba, despite the US ban

Russia has sent two tankers carrying oil and gas to Cuba, despite US restrictions, the first fuel deliveries to the island in three months.

This is reported by the Financial Times.

One of the tankers was loaded on March 8 at the port of Primorsk — approximately 730 000 barrels of oil, it should arrive in Cuba approximately on April 4. Another vessel, according to analysts, is carrying almost 27 thousand tons of Russian gas and could arrive as early as March 23.

Cuba received its last fuel supplies from Mexico on January 9. After that, imports virtually stopped due to energy restrictions and sanctions pressure from the United States.

Against this backdrop, the country has found itself in a deep energy and humanitarian crisis. President Miguel Díaz-Canel has acknowledged that the situation is becoming increasingly unstable. In the capital, Havana, electricity can be cut off for more than 12 hours a day.

The crisis is already affecting everyday life: hospitals are forced to cancel surgeries, garbage collection and food distribution services are disrupted, and some flights have been canceled due to fuel shortages.

The Cuban government is looking for alternative solutions. In particular, it is developing solar energy — installing panels. The government is also trying to attract investment from Cubans living abroad to support the private sector.

At the same time, a full economic recovery is complicated by the long-standing US embargo, which restricts international trade and investment in the country.

Cubaʼs energy sector

Cuba has been experiencing a serious energy crisis for several years. The government blames it on US economic sanctions and a lack of investment in the electricity grid and generation. Due to fuel shortages, the authorities are restricting some basic services, including transportation and garbage collection.

In addition, Mexico — one of Cubaʼs alternative oil suppliers — said it may cut off supplies after the US threatened to impose tariffs on countries that supply oil to the island.

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