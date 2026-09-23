Law enforcement officers detained a “lock picker” who helped plant drugs to ex-combatant “Magura” Shyrshyn

Law enforcement officers reported suspicions to the fourth defendant in the case of planting drugs in the car of former battalion commander of the 47th “Magura” Motorized Rifle Brigade Oleksandr Shyrshyn.

This is reported by the press service of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).

According to the investigation, the suspect is a "lock picker" who helped open Shyrshynʼs car so that drugs could be planted in it. The goal was to discredit the former battalion commander of the 47th “Magura” Motorized Rifle Brigade with artificially created "evidence" of the crime.

"Lock picker" was charged with aiding and abetting and trespassing.

Earlier, the court took into custody the other two defendants in the case.

What preceded

On August 28, Oleksandr Shyrshyn wrote that he had been given weed. During the search, the police also began to accuse him of being under the influence of some substances.

After that, in a comment to Babel, he suggested that the commander of the 225th Special Operations Division Oleh Shyriayev, with whom he has a long-standing conflict, may be involved in the incident.

"I have no more conflicts with anyone except 225 and 425," he said.

On the same day, the head of the investigation department in the Kharkiv region Andriy Sharnin said that the police detained Shyrshyn because they received information from the Military Law Enforcement Service that he was allegedly selling drugs in a military unit in Kharkiv. Law enforcement officers also opened a case against the ex-combatant for the illegal manufacture, storage, or sale of drugs.

The next day, Shyrshyn stated that before the incident with the planted drugs, unknown persons had twice tried to break into his home and had been following him for several months.