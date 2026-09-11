The court arrested two soldiers. They are suspected of planting drugs in the ex-combatant “Magura” Shyrshyn (UPD)

The court took into custody two other servicemen suspected of planting drugs in the car of former battalion commander of the 47th “Magura” Separate Mechanized Brigade Oleksandr Shyrshyn.

Oleksandr Shyrshyn reported this on Facebook.

He also stated that one of them was set bail, but did not name the amount.

UPD 17:08: The court set them bail at UAH 12.6 million each.

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Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode Олександр Ширшин \ Facebook

Yesterday, the Pechersky District Court of Kyiv issued a restraining order against military officer Aliyev T. V., who is also involved in this case. He will be in custody until November 8, but can post bail of UAH 14 million 976 thousand.

What preceded

On August 28, Oleksandr Shyrshyn wrote that he had been given weed. During the search, the police also began to accuse him of being under the influence of some substances.

After that, in a comment to Babel, he suggested that the commander of the 225th Separate Assault Regiment Oleh Shyriayev, with whom he has a long-standing conflict, may be involved in the incident.

"I have no more conflicts with anyone except 225 and 425," he said.

On the same day, the head of the investigation department in the Kharkiv region Andriy Sharnin said that the police detained Shyrshyn because they received information from the Military Law Enforcement Service that he was allegedly selling drugs in a military unit in Kharkiv.

Law enforcement officers also opened a case against the ex-combatant for the illegal manufacture, storage, or sale of drugs.

The next day, Shyrshyn stated that before the incident with the planted drugs, unknown persons had twice tried to break into his home and had been following him for several months.