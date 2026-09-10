The court took military man Aliyev into custody — they suspect that he planted drugs on ex-combatant “Magura” Shyrshyn

The Pechersky District Court of Kyiv has ruled in favor of military man Aliyev T. V., who may have planted drugs on former battalion commander of the 47th “Magura” Separate Mechanized Brigade Oleksandr Shyrshyn. He will be in custody until November 8, but can post bail of UAH 14 million 976 thousand.

Suspilne writes about this.

In total, three soldiers from one of the brigades of a separate assault regiment are involved in the case. According to the lawyer, one of them has the title of Hero of Ukraine. On September 9, suspicions were reported against them. Investigators claim that on the night of August 28, they planted almost 30 packages of cannabis and PVP in Shyrshynʼs car.

What preceded

On August 28, Oleksandr Shyrshyn wrote that he had been given weed. During the search, the police also began to accuse him of being under the influence of some substances.

After that, in a comment to Babel, he suggested that the commander of the 225th Special Operations Division Oleh Shyriayev, with whom he has a long-standing conflict, may be involved in the incident.

"I have no more conflicts with anyone except 225 and 425," he said.

On the same day, the head of the investigation department in the Kharkiv region Andriy Sharnin said that the police detained Shyrshyn because they received information from the Military Law Enforcement Service that he was allegedly selling drugs in a military unit in Kharkiv. Law enforcement officers also opened a case against the ex-combatant for the illegal manufacture, storage, or sale of drugs.

The next day, Shyrshyn stated that before the incident with the planted drugs, unknown persons had twice tried to break into his home and had been following him for several months.