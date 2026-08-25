Zelensky: Ukraine received a small batch of missiles for Patriot air defense systems from partners

Ukraine received a small batch of missiles for Patriot air defense systems from partners, but the exact number is unknown.

President Volodymyr Zelensky reported this at a briefing with his Estonian counterpart Alar Karis.

"A few missiles went to the Patriot. How many? I canʼt say, but a few. We need more," he said.

In addition, Ukraine has received confirmation from partners that they will supply several “Crotale” air defense systems and missiles for them. Ukraine has also received AIM missiles — they are used in NASAMS medium-range anti-aircraft missile systems.

In addition, within 7-10 days, Ukraine expects to receive a schedule for further work on the “Freyja” air defense system project. According to Zelensky, the parties should determine how individual companies or countries are blocking the implementation of the project and work to eliminate these obstacles.

Patriot missiles for Ukraine

Ukraine regularly reports a shortage of Patriot missiles. On July 29, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that during his last meeting with Trump at the White House, he asked him to provide Ukraine with an emergency “winter package” of 300 Patriot interceptor missiles. The media reported that Trump refused, in part because of the shortage of these missiles in the United States.

According to the president, in the first half of 2026, Ukraine received three times fewer air defense missiles than last year. The official reason, which Kyiv was informed by its partners, was the hostilities in the Middle East.

In early July, at the NATO summit in Ankara, the US president said that Washington would grant Kyiv a license to produce Patriot missiles. However, he later noted that the US “must be very careful” about allowing Ukraine to produce Patriot missiles. The Telegraph reported that Trump changed his mind over concerns that the technology could fall into Russian hands.

On August 5, Reuters reported that despite Trumpʼs public statements, the US Vice President J.D. Vance assured the Ukrainian leadership in a telephone conversation that the agreements remained in effect.

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