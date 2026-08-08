Russia wants to attract 30 000 to 50 000 North Koreans who will study the experience of the war with Ukraine

Russia wants to recruit 30 000 to 50 000 North Koreans to learn from the war in Ukraine. This could pose a threat to Asian states and exacerbate the situation in the Pacific.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"It is absolutely clear that North Korea will build up its experience in modern warfare, will receive licenses from Russia, will receive all military tools from them," the president said.

Therefore, Zelensky called on South Korea to provide Ukraine with air defense systems. In response, Ukraine is ready to work in the field of drones, in particular. Despite the fact that the Constitution of South Korea has restrictions on such cooperation, diplomats are discussing it, the president says.