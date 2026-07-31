The Russians used two North Korean missiles to attack Kryvyi Rih — one of them exploded in a field

During its attack on Ukraine on the night of July 30, Russia used two North Korean KN-23 missiles — one of them exploded in a field.

This was written by the presidential commissioner for sanctions policy Vladyslav Vlasyuk on his Facebook page.

Vlasyuk recalled that one of the missiles hit a private house in the village of Radushne near Kryvyi Rih, killing almost the entire large family. The two hits were 3.5 km apart. According to him, there were no potential targets within a radius of five kilometers.

The North Korean KN-23 missile is virtually a complete analogue of the Russian Iskander missile, Vlasyuk added. They also have the same components, including Western ones.

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Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode Vladyslav Vlasiuk / Facebook

Yesterday, President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed that the Russians used a North Korean missile to attack Radushne for the first time in a long time. Reuters wrote that the last time the Russians attacked Ukraine with a KN-23 missile was on August 8, 2025. This may indicate that the Kremlin has again received missiles from North Korea after a long break.

On the night of July 30, the Russians attacked the territory of Ukraine with 284 drones and 74 missiles of various types. One of the missiles ended the lives of a large family near Kryvyi Rih. Six people died, including four children. Another 8 people were injured, several are missing.

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