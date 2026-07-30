Zelensky confirmed that the Russians used a missile from North Korea for the first time in a long time to attack Radushne

President Volodymyr Zelensky has confirmed that the Russians used a North Korean missile to attack Radushne near Kryvyi Rih for the first time in a long time. He clarified that these are preliminary data at the moment.

The president said this in his evening address.

According to him, specialists will still conduct examinations and verify this data. Zelensky added that Ukraine primarily needs missiles for air defense systems, including Patriot, NASAMS, IRIS-T, and HAWK, as well as stronger pressure on Russia.

Reuters previously reported that the last time the Russians attacked Ukraine with a KN-23 missile was on August 8, 2025. This may indicate that the Kremlin has again received missiles from North Korea after a long hiatus.

Russia began firing North Korean short-range ballistic missiles KN-23 and KN-24 at Ukraine in late 2023.

On the night of July 30, the Russians attacked the territory of Ukraine with 284 drones and 74 missiles of various types. One of the missiles ended the lives of a large family near Kryvyi Rih. Six people died, including four children. Another 8 people were injured, several are missing.

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