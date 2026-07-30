Reuters: Russians used a missile from North Korea for todayʼs attack on Ukraine — this happened for the first time in almost a year

The Russians used a North Korean missile for todayʼs strike on Kryvyi Rih — the first such incident in almost a year.
Reuters reports this, citing sources.
Russia has fired missiles at Ukrainian targets before, but todayʼs incident may indicate that the Kremlin has once again received missiles from North Korea after a long hiatus.
A military source told journalists that the last time Ukraine confirmed a Russian strike using a North Korean missile was on August 8, 2025. Russia began shelling Ukraine with North Korean short-range ballistic missiles KN-23 and KN-24 in late 2023.
- On the night of July 30, the Russians attacked the territory of Ukraine with 284 drones and 74 missiles of various types. One of the missiles ended the lives of a large family near Kryvyi Rih. Six people died, including four children. Another 8 people were injured, several are missing. The Air Force reported that among the missiles launched by Russia was a KN-23.
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