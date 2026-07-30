Reuters: Russians used a missile from North Korea for todayʼs attack on Ukraine — this happened for the first time in almost a year

The Russians used a North Korean missile for todayʼs strike on Kryvyi Rih — the first such incident in almost a year.

Reuters reports this, citing sources.

Russia has fired missiles at Ukrainian targets before, but todayʼs incident may indicate that the Kremlin has once again received missiles from North Korea after a long hiatus.

A military source told journalists that the last time Ukraine confirmed a Russian strike using a North Korean missile was on August 8, 2025. Russia began shelling Ukraine with North Korean short-range ballistic missiles KN-23 and KN-24 in late 2023.

On the night of July 30, the Russians attacked the territory of Ukraine with 284 drones and 74 missiles of various types. One of the missiles ended the lives of a large family near Kryvyi Rih. Six people died, including four children. Another 8 people were injured, several are missing. The Air Force reported that among the missiles launched by Russia was a KN-23.

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