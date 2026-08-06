Two large refineries and ships in the Black Sea. Zelensky revealed the details of Ukraineʼs night attack on Russia

On the night of August 6, the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out another attack on Russian targets. Among them were two large oil refineries and ships of the shadow fleet.

This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

In particular, the “Bashneft-Novoil” refinery in Bashkortostan, located more than 1,300 km from the front line, was hit.

This plant produces gasoline, liquefied gas, diesel and aviation fuel. Its processing capacity is approximately 7 million tons of oil per year. The last flight to the refinery was on August 2.

The “Slavneft-Yanos” refinery in the Yaroslavl region, almost 700 km from the border, was also attacked at night. The regional authorities claimed it was the "most massive attack" — all 180 drones were allegedly shot down.

It is one of the largest refineries in Russia, processing approximately 15 million tons of oil annually. The previous attack on this plant was on July 17.

In addition, Ukrainian forces attacked two military patrol boats and vessels of the Russian shadow fleet. Zelensky says this is a response to Russian aggression in the Black Sea.