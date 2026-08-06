Oil refinery in Yaroslavl — one of the largest in Russia — is on fire. Authorities declare “most massive attack” on the region

On the morning of August 6, drones attacked a large oil refinery in Yaroslavl, Russia. The regional governor Mikhail Yevraev declared it “the most massive attack”.

He says that the air defense shot down all 180 drones. And the debris allegedly damaged cars, private and apartment buildings.

However, footage from the “Slavneft-Yanos” refinery, which is still burning, is being published online. The regional authorities have not mentioned it.

This is not the first attack on this plant — the last time it was attacked was on July 17. The refinery processes approximately 15 million tons of oil each year.

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