The Ukrainian Defense Forces attacked two tankers, a tugboat, the Svitlyak patrol ship, an oil terminal, the Slavneft-Yanos refinery, and other Russian military facilities.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The General Staff noted that two tankers and a tugboat were attacked in the waters of the Black and Azov Seas. Also, separately, the Defense Forces struck the Project 10410 patrol ship "Firefly" in Kerch on the territory of temporarily occupied Crimea.

Ukrainian military also attacked the oil terminal "TES-Terminal-1", a fuel and lubricants warehouse in Kerch, and the oil depot "Shakhtarsk" in Donetsk region. Other facilities include a railway bridge over the Kalmius River in the Staromaryvka district of Donetsk region and a road bridge in the Kozyny district of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, which the Russians use for military logistics.

On July 16, the Defense Forces struck the Slavneft-Yanos oil refinery in Yaroslavl, Russia. After the drone hit the refinery, a fire broke out. The consequences of the attack are currently being clarified.

Slavneft-Yanos” is one of the largest oil refineries in Russia and the largest refinery in the central part of the country. The average refining volume is about 15 million tons of oil per year.

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