Saratov refinery, oil depot and Engels airfield. The General Staff reported on the objects attacked at night in Russia

On the night of August 2, Ukrainian military attacked the Saratov oil refinery, the Engels airfield, and an oil depot in the Kaluga region of Russia.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports this.

The Saratov Refinery is one of the largest oil refineries in the Russian Volga region. Its processing capacity is approximately 7 million tons of oil per year. The plant is involved in meeting the needs of the military-industrial complex and the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation. The damage from this attack is being clarified.

This refinery has been visited at least 15 times since the start of the full-scale war. The last time was on May 31.

Another target of Ukrainian forces tonight is the Engels airfield in the Saratov region of the Russian Federation. It is home to Tu-95MS and Tu-160 bombers, from which the Russians regularly attack Ukraine.

This night, Ukrainian troops struck an oil depot in Lyudinov (Kaluga region, Russia), as well as a place for storing, preparing, and launching attack UAVs in the Bryansk region.

In addition, another oil refinery caught fire in Russia this morning in Ufa. This Bashneft refinery produces gasoline, liquefied gas, diesel and aviation fuel. Its processing capacity is approximately 7 million tons of oil per year. This attack has not yet been officially confirmed in Ukraine.

The day before, the Defense Forces struck another refinery in Bashkortostan — “Bashneft-Ufanaftokhim”, which is almost 1 600 km from Ukraine.

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