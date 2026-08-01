Ukrainian military strikes Russian container ship Yanina and refinery

Ukrainian units struck the Russian container ship Yanina. Its capacity is over 100 000 tons.

This was reported by President Zelensky.

It was sailing under the Russian flag. The vessel belongs to Fesco, a company part of the Rosatom state corporation.

Ukrainian forces also attacked an oil refinery in Bashkortostan, almost 1 600 km from Ukraine. The “Bashneft-Ufanaftokhim” refinery processes 8.2 million tons of oil per year. The plant produces petroleum coke, motor fuel, liquefied gases, sulfur, and aromatic hydrocarbons.

According to SBU, other Bashneft plants were also under attack: “Bashneft-Novoil” and “Bashneft-UNPZ”. They form one of the largest oil refining clusters in the Russian Federation. Their total capacity exceeds 23 million tons of oil per year.

Zelensky also confirmed strikes on targets in the Black and Azov Seas.