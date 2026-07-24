Trump: Damage to ships in the Strait of Hormuz will be compensated with Iranian assets

The US President Donald Trump has said that all damage caused to ships, cargo and other property in the Middle East will be compensated for with Iranian assets under US control.

He reported this on the social network Truth Social.

The President said that the amount of damages could be significant, but he considers such a decision "fair and reasonable".

"From now on, any damage to ships, cargo, or anything related to them will be compensated for with Iranian funds under US control," Trump wrote.

What preceded

On June 18, the US and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding committing to a 60-day ceasefire. But on July 8, the sides exchanged blows again, with Iran striking ships in the Strait of Hormuz and the US striking targets on Iranian territory.

Then US President Donald Trump declared that the memorandum of understanding was no longer in effect. Already on July 10, Trump reported that Iran had asked to continue peace talks. According to him, the US agreed, but emphasized that the truce was over.

A CNN source says the US is deliberately alternating strikes with pauses to keep the talks going. Washington has a list of potential targets and is ready to attack them if necessary, but for now it prefers diplomacy.

Axios, citing sources, writes that the administration of US President Donald Trump is considering a 10-day ceasefire between the US and Iran. At the same time, Washington continues to increase its military presence in the Middle East, preparing to expand hostilities.

The US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth told Congressional hearings that the war with Iran has already cost the US at least $37.5 billion. The amount includes not only combat costs, but also other expenses planned until the end of the current fiscal year, including food for military personnel.

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