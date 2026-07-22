Ukraine calls UN Security Council meeting over Russian attacks on ships in Black Sea

Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha reported that Ukraine is calling an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council on July 27 due to Russian strikes on ships in the Black Sea.

He wrote about this in H.

According to him, at least three civilian cargo ships have come under Russian attack in the past few days, with dozens of crew members injured. This has led to the fact that not a single ship has passed through the Ukrainian sea corridor in the Black Sea today — and this is at the height of the harvest.

The Foreign Ministry claims that Russian strikes on ships in the Black Sea could lead to an increase in food prices in Africa, Asia, the Middle East, Latin America, and some countries.

Today, the Russian army used a drone to strike the bulk carrier Golden Rose in the Black Sea — Ukrainian military managed to rescue 16 crew members. Among them are two Syrian citizens and 14 Egyptian citizens.

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This is not the first such incident in recent times. On the morning of July 13, Russian forces attacked a civilian merchant ship flying the flag of the Republic of Togo while it was unloading mineral fertilizers in the port of Odesa region. Three crew members were killed and five more sailors were injured.

On July 19, the Russians attacked the Guinea-Bissau-flagged Golden Leo, which was leaving Ukrainian waters with corn. There were 17 Syrian and Indian citizens on board, as well as one Ukrainian. Six people were killed and two others were injured.