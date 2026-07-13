Russians hit civilian ship under Togo flag in Odesa region. Sailors killed and injured

On the morning of July 13, Russian troops attacked a civilian merchant ship flying the flag of the Republic of Togo as it was unloading mineral fertilizers in the port of Odesa region.

This was reported by Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Kuleba and the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper.

A fire broke out as a result of hitting the shipʼs superstructure.

Three crew members were killed and five more sailors were injured. All of the injured were hospitalized.

Relevant services are working on the scene, and law enforcement officers are documenting the consequences of another Russian war crime.

Олег Кіпер / Одеська ОДА (ОВА)

On the morning of the same day, Russians attacked a sanatorium and a car park in Odesa. The number of victims in the attack rose to five. Among them was a five-year-old child.

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