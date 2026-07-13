Russians attacked Ukraine at night and in the morning. Victims are in Zaporizhzhia, Odesa and Kherson regions

From the evening of July 12 until the morning of the next day, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with three Kh-59/69 missiles and 134 drones. Air defense shot down all the missiles and 123 UAVs.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

However, six drones were hit in five places, with debris falling in four.

So, late on the evening of July 12, Russian drones attacked high-rise buildings in Zaporizhzhia. Six people were injured, including a 15-year-old boy.

During the night, Russian troops attacked four districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region with drones and artillery almost 20 times. A man was injured in the Nikopol region. A kindergarten, a cafe, apartment and private houses, garages, cars, and an enterprise were damaged.

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On the morning of July 13, the Russians struck the Odesa region, targeting a car park and a sanatorium. Four people are currently known to have been injured.

Six buses caught fire in the area of the vehicle fleet as a result of the shelling. Another 11 buses and six cars were damaged.

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The Kherson region was also hit in the morning — a woman died in Novovorontsovka, and at least four residents were injured in Kherson.

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