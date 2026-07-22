Ukrainian military rescues foreign crew from ship hit by Russians

Ukrainian military personnel of the State Border Guard Service of the Republic of Crimea on the night of July 22 rescued a foreign crew from a bulk carrier that had been attacked by the Russians.

This was reported by the State Border Service.

The Russian military used a drone to strike the bulk carrier Golden Rose in the Black Sea, hitting the stern. A massive fire broke out after that.

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Ukrainian military personnel discovered the bulk carrier and set out on boats to rescue the crew. The Coast Guard evacuated all sailors from the vessel — 16 crew members. Among them — two Syrian citizens and 14 Egyptian citizens.

They were later taken to shore and handed over to medical personnel. None of the crew members were injured.

This is not the first such incident in recent times. On the morning of July 13 , Russian forces attacked a civilian merchant ship flying the flag of the Republic of Togo while it was unloading mineral fertilizers in the port of Odesa region. Three crew members were killed and five more sailors were injured.

On July 19, the Russians attacked the Guinea-Bissau-flagged Golden Leo, which was leaving Ukrainian waters with corn. There were 17 Syrian and Indian citizens on board, as well as one Ukrainian. Six people were killed and two others were injured.

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