Russians attack civilian ship in the Odesa region with missiles, six people killed (UPD)

The Russians attacked a civilian ship in the Odesa region with Kh-59/Kh-69 missiles, killing six people.

This was reported by the Navy.

The Golden Leo vessel, flying the flag of Guinea-Bissau, was heading out of Ukrainian waters with corn when it was attacked. The vessel is owned by Turkey. Eight crew members were evacuated by Ukrainian military personnel and taken to a hospital in Odesa. Four more are being sought.

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According to available information, there were 17 citizens of Syria and India and one citizen of Ukraine — a pilot — on board, Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky said.

Due to the threat of a second attack, rescuers had to retreat to a safe area. A large-scale fire broke out on the ship, which is still being extinguished.

UPD (22:00): Minister of Reconstruction, Infrastructure and Transport of Ukraine Mykola Kalashnyk clarified that the number of deaths has increased from five to six.