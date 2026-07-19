Russians attack civilian ship in the Odesa region with missiles, six people killed (UPD)

The Russians attacked a civilian ship in the Odesa region with Kh-59/Kh-69 missiles, killing six people.
This was reported by the Navy.
The Golden Leo vessel, flying the flag of Guinea-Bissau, was heading out of Ukrainian waters with corn when it was attacked. The vessel is owned by Turkey. Eight crew members were evacuated by Ukrainian military personnel and taken to a hospital in Odesa. Four more are being sought.
According to available information, there were 17 citizens of Syria and India and one citizen of Ukraine — a pilot — on board, Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky said.
Due to the threat of a second attack, rescuers had to retreat to a safe area. A large-scale fire broke out on the ship, which is still being extinguished.
UPD (22:00): Minister of Reconstruction, Infrastructure and Transport of Ukraine Mykola Kalashnyk clarified that the number of deaths has increased from five to six.
- On the morning of July 13, Russian forces attacked a civilian merchant ship flying the flag of the Republic of Togo as it was unloading mineral fertilizers in the port of the Odesa region. Three crew members were killed and five more sailors were injured. All the injured were hospitalized.
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