Britain will allocate €300 million for Ukraine to purchase 16 “Gripen E” fighters by 2029.

This was announced by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer during a visit to Kyiv, Reuters reports.

Starmer said London would work with Sweden to provide the aircraft to Ukraine to protect it from Russian attacks. The investment would support around 5 000 jobs in more than 50 British companies involved in the “Gripen” programme.

In June, the Swedish defense manufacturer “Saab” signed a contract — now Ukraine will receive 16 “Gripen E” fighters worth about €2.18 billion. Along with the aircraft, there will be a package of equipment and technical support.

Unlike the F-16, the “Gripen JAS” 39 is easy on the runway and easier to maintain between flights. In addition, the cost per flight hour of the JAS 39 is the lowest among fighters. For the JAS 39C/D model, this figure is $7 000–8 000, and for the JAS 39E/F, according to preliminary estimates, only $4 000.

On October 27, 2025, the Financial Times wrote that as part of the agreement to purchase 150 “Gripen” fighter jets, the Swedish company Saab is also ready to open a final assembly plant for “Gripen” aircraft in Ukraine.

At the end of May 2026, it became known that Sweden was transferring 16 JAS 39 “Gripen” C/D fighters to Ukraine and would sell 22 aircraft of the newer version of these aircraft — the JAS 39 “Gripen E”.

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