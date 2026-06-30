News

Ukraine and Sweden signed an agreement to purchase 16 “Gripen” fighters

Author:
Anastasiia Zaikova
Date:

Ukraine and Sweden have signed an agreement to purchase 16 “Gripen” E fighters.

This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The aircraft will be accompanied by a package of equipment and technical support. At the same time, the first 16 “Gripen” C/D aircraft will be transferred to the Ukrainian Air Force in early 2027.

Unlike the F-16, the “Gripen” JAS 39 is easier on the runway and easier to maintain between flights. In addition, the cost per flight hour of the JAS 39 is the lowest among fighters. For the JAS 39C/D model, this figure is $7 000-8 000, and for the JAS 39E/F, according to preliminary estimates, only $4 000.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.