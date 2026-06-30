Ukraine and Sweden signed an agreement to purchase 16 “Gripen” fighters

Ukraine and Sweden have signed an agreement to purchase 16 “Gripen” E fighters.

This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The aircraft will be accompanied by a package of equipment and technical support. At the same time, the first 16 “Gripen” C/D aircraft will be transferred to the Ukrainian Air Force in early 2027.

Unlike the F-16, the “Gripen” JAS 39 is easier on the runway and easier to maintain between flights. In addition, the cost per flight hour of the JAS 39 is the lowest among fighters. For the JAS 39C/D model, this figure is $7 000-8 000, and for the JAS 39E/F, according to preliminary estimates, only $4 000.

On October 27, 2025, the Financial Times wrote that as part of the agreement to purchase 150 “Gripen” fighter jets, the Swedish company Saab is also ready to open a final assembly plant for “Gripen” aircraft in Ukraine.

At the end of May 2026, it became known that Sweden was transferring 16 JAS 39 “Gripen” C/D fighters to Ukraine and would sell 22 aircraft of the newer version of these aircraft — the JAS 39 “Gripen” E.

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