Sweden to deliver first 16 “Gripen” fighters to Ukraine

Sweden is transferring 16 JAS 39 “Gripen” C/D fighters to Ukraine and will sell 22 aircraft of the newer version of these aircraft — JAS 39 “Gripen” E.

This was reported by Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson at a press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on May 28.

Deliveries of the first “Gripen” C/D aircraft are scheduled for early 2027, with “Gripen” E deliveries expected by 2030. Sweden will also provide maintenance support and pilot training.

Zelensky noted that the aircraft received will help fight against Russian guided bombs.

In total, Ukraine expects to buy 150 fighter jets from Sweden, in particular, at the expense of a $90 billion loan from the European Union.

At the beginning of the press conference, Ukraine and Sweden signed a declaration on deepening defense cooperation. In addition, as Zelensky stated, Sweden provided Ukraine with a support package worth $2.7 billion. Of this, almost $400 million will be allocated to the production of drones.

How are “Gripen” fighters useful for Ukraine?

Unlike the F-16, the “Gripen” JAS 39 is easy on the runway and easier to maintain between flights. In addition, the cost per flight hour of the JAS 39 is the lowest among fighters. For the JAS 39C/D model, this figure is $7 000–8 000, and for the JAS 39E/F, according to preliminary estimates, only $4 000.

In October 2025, Sweden announced that it would sell up to 150 “Gripen” aircraft to Ukraine. The Guardian reported that Ukraine could purchase the fighters from Sweden, paying for them with frozen Russian assets.

On October 27, the Financial Times wrote that as part of the deal to purchase 150 “Gripen” fighter jets, the Swedish company Saab is also ready to open a final assembly plant for “Gripen” aircraft in Ukraine.

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